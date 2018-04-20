April 20, 2018: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 2 am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2 am and 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph



Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light west southwest wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61.