April 23: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
