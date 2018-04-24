April 24: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.
Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 6 to 13 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
