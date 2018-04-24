April 24: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.