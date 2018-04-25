April 25: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.
