April 26: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyom

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.