April 26: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday
Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
