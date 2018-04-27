April 27: Updated Sweetwater County Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 11am and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain showers after midnight, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.