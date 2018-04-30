Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 8pm, then gradually ending. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Be the first to comment on "April 30: Updated Sweetwater County Weather"