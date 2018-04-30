April 30: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.