April 4th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.