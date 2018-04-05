April 5th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
A chance of rain before noon, then a slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Rain showers likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
