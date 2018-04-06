April 6th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow after 3am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Saturday A chance of snow before 9am, then rain showers likely. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night Scattered rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain between midnight and 3am, then a chance of rain and snow after 3am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 9pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.