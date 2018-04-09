April 9th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.