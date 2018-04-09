April 9th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Windy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Windy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
