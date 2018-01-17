Charles John Merlone (July 6, 1924-January 10, 2018)

Charles John Merlone, 93, died on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at The Sandy Rehabilitation Center, Sandy, Utah. He was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming; he died following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Merlone was born on July 6, 1924, in Rockvale, Colorado, the son of Frank Merlone and Katherine Boggio.

He attended schools in Quealy, Wyoming and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was 1943 graduated from Rock Springs High School.

Mr. Merlone married Thora Jean Bennett in Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1943.

He served in the United States Army Infantry during World War II and was honorably discharged.

Mr. Merlone worked as an electrician for Union Pacific Railroad and he later retired from the same.

His interests included coin collecting, gardening, hunting, and fishing.

Mr. Merlone was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 and the IBEW local #57.

Survivors include one daughter Rebecca McTee and husband John of West Valley City, Utah, two grandchildren, Aaron McTee, and Ashley DeMille, as well as several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, one son Charles J. Merlone and one daughter that died in infancy.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, January 22, 2018, at Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military graveside services and interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call the chapel one hour prior to services.

