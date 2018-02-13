February 13th Sweetwater County Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 11 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Washington’s Birthday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.
