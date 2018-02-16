February 16th Sweetwater County Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Washington’s Birthday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.