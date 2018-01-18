January 18, Rock Springs And Green River Updated Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven-day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 43. Light south wind.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 9 pm, then snow likely after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday
Snow. High near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Saturday Night
Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
