January 18, Rock Springs And Green River Updated Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven-day forecast, from the National Weather Service: This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 43. Light south wind.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8 pm and 9 pm, then snow likely after 9 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Snow. High near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday Night Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.