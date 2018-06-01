June 1, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.