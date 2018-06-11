June 11, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight:Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday:Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday:Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday:Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday:Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday:Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday:Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.