June 12, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.