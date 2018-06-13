June 13, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.