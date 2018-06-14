June 14, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.