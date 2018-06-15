June 15, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a southwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.



Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.