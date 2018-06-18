June 18, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.