June 19, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.