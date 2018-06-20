June 20, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.