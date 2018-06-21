June 21, 2018 Afternoon Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

Today- Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday- Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night- Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday- A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night- A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday- Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night- Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday- Sunny, with a high near 86.