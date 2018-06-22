June 22, 2018 Afternoon Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming. Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.