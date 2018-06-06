June 6, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a steady temperature around 82. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming south. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.