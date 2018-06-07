June 7, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.