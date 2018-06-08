June 8, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
