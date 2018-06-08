June 8, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.