March 13th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Scattered rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then a chance of snow showers between 7am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.