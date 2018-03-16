March 16th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Scattered rain showers before 10pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.