March 21st: Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday A slight chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Rain likely before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of rain before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of snow before 7am, then a slight chance of snow after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Tuesday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.