March 22nd: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night A 10 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.