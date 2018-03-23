March 23rd: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.