Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Scattered rain showers before 9pm, then scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Be the first to comment on "March 23rd: Updated Sweetwater County Weather"