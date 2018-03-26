March 26th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
