March 26th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming: This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.