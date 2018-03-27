March 27th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.
Sunday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
