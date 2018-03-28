March 28th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.