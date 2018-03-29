March 29th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.