March 30th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Monday
Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
