March 30th: Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Monday Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.