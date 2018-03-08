March 8th Updated Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon High near 48. West southwest wind around 13 mph.

Tonight Low around 27. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Calm wind.

Friday Night Low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph.

Saturday Calm wind.

Saturday Night Low around 19. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the evening.

Sunday Calm wind.

Sunday Night Low around 25.

Monday

Monday Night Low around 25.

Tuesday

Tuesday Night Low around 30.

Wednesday