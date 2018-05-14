Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Be the first to comment on "May 14, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast"