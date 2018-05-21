May 21, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 4 am, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.