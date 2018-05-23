May 23, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.