May 23, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.
This Afternoon: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
