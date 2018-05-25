May 25, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Memorial Day: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.