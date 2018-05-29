May 29, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.