May 3, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

SUNDAY: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.



SUNDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

MONDAY: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

MONDAY NIGHT: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 70.