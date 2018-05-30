May 30, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.