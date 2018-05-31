May 31, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.