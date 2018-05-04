May 4, 2018: Updated Weather Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.