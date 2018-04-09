Monday, April 9th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today
Sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 1pm, then a chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
